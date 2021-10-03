Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BBDO opened at $3.43 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

