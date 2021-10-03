Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $39,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

