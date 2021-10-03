Bank of Montreal Can Has $45.51 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $45,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.88.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

