Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $64,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Community Banks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Community Banks by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.