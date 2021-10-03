Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 434,152 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,152 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $61,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $18,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,110,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $6,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

