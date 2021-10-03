Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $59,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

