Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of CubeSmart worth $59,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after buying an additional 712,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after buying an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,571,000 after buying an additional 403,927 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

