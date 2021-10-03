Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,045 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.13% of Laureate Education worth $60,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Several analysts have commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

