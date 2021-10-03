Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 259,257 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Kornit Digital worth $62,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $92,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $230,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

KRNT stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 331.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

