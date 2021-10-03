Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 47,924 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 1,273.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.89. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.