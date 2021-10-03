Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $662.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $697.72 and its 200-day moving average is $626.95. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.03 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

