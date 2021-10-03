Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,409 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

BNS opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.