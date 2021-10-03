Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 76,480 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of XEL opened at $62.49 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.