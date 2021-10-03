Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $4.03 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $107.41 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.