Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.15

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 159903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

