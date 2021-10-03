Barrington Research Weighs in on Concentrix Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Concentrix in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Shares of CNXC opened at $182.90 on Friday. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,204,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

