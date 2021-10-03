Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

BAYRY stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

