Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
BAYRY stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.