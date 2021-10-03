Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$42,000.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,369,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$749,588.96.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Graeme O’neill sold 91,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$15,470.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 110,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Graeme O’neill sold 6,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$810,000.00.

Shares of CVE:BHS opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

