Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

