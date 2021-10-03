BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $4.50 on Friday. BBTV has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Get BBTV alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.