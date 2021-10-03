Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $19.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

