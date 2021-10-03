Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

