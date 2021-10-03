Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Belden by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after purchasing an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $6,799,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Belden by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.