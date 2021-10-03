Belt 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.56 or 0.99682228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.84 or 0.07017059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

