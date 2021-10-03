Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 583,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.21% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
