Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $35.56

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $34.49. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 74.68.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 359.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

