Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Hits $7.56 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $7.56 million and $284,560.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00145546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.28 or 1.00011513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.69 or 0.07108172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002568 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.