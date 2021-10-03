Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0744 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

