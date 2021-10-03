Bitcoin Interest Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $202,202.05 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00244331 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00124296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00165164 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

