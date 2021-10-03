Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,475.48 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.53 or 1.00101622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00082187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.00606004 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

