BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.08.

BJ stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $81,748,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $65,299,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

