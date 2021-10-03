Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BKI stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

