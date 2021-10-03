BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,229,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $431,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.72. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

