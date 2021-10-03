BlackRock Inc. Purchases 104,580 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.50% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $401,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 94,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 92,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.