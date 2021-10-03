BlackRock Inc. Sells 287,961 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,228,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.49% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $428,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $55.41 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

