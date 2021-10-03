Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 5,707 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.