Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI opened at $28.02 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -215.54 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.