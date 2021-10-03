Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

