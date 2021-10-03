Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.97 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,522,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,570,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

