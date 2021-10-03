Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 194.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,628,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,358,000 after acquiring an additional 445,388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 281,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

