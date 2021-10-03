Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of Domo worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Domo by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $843,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Domo by 511.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $20,238,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

