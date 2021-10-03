Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 261.50 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46). 47,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 63,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.50 ($3.64).

The stock has a market cap of £200.29 million and a PE ratio of 203.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 262.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.