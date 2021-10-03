BlockBank (BBANK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $753,018.00

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockBank has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. BlockBank has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $753,018.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,712.47 or 0.43406210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00286482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00115419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,826,122 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

