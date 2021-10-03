Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BPRMF opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.