BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$8.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

