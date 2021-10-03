BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,211 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Dril-Quip worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $925.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

