BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

