BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,954 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NX opened at $21.85 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $732.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

