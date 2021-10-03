BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

