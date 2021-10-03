BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,837 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in YETI were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of YETI by 221.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.